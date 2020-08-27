The company will be responsible for the installation of 36 V164-9,722MW turbines for the Taiwanese project

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will deploy the Brave Tern vessel to execute the project. (Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.)

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has secured a conditional contract to transport and install turbines for the Guanyin offshore wind farm in Taiwanese waters.

Located nearly 2km off the northwest coast of Taiwan, the Guanyin wind farm will have a power generation capacity of 350MW.

Upon completion, the wind farm will supply power to more than 250.000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions with more than 500.000 tonnes per year.

Under the contract secured from Liwei Wind Power, a company wholly owned by wpd Group, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will be responsible for the installation of 36 V164-9,722MW turbines.

wpd COO Achim Berge Olsen said: “It has been important for us to partner up with an experienced T&I contractor for the new and growing Taiwanese market. We look forward to working with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier on this project.”

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to deploy Brave Tern vessel for turbine installation

The company will deploy the Brave Tern vessel to execute the project.

Brave Tern is one of its special purpose-built jack-up installation vessels to work on projects in the Asian emerging market. The vessel arrived in Taiwan in July 2020.

Installation work on the Guanyin offshore wind farm is expected to commence in the summer of 2022.

For the contract, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier intends to engage various local stakeholders in their scope of work.

They include ship agencies, installation port authorities, steel fabricators, engineering consultancies and R&D and education centres, among others.

Fred. Olsen Ocean APAC regional manager Hans Hansen said: “We are looking forward to bringing our European experience and capabilities to the project, working with the local supply chain in Taiwan.”

In March, CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering has awarded a contract to Fred Olsen Windcarrier to transport and install wind turbines for the 600MW Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind projects in Taiwan.