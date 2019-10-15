The power station was officially closed by SSE in March 2016, having produced electricity for over 50 years

Image: Ferrybridge cooling towers demolished. Photo: courtesy of Benita Welter/Pixabay.

The demolition of four of the remaining cooling towers at the former coal-fired Ferrybridge ‘C’ Power Station in West Yorkshire took place this morning.

The power station was officially closed by SSE in March 2016, having produced electricity for over 50 years.

SSE’s principal contractor Keltbray demolished the four 114-metre-high towers with the use of controlled explosives. This followed the successful demolition of one cooling tower in July.

The demolition activities at the site are expected to be fully completed in 2021. In addition to the cooling towers, the demolition works will also see the removal of the two chimney stacks, the boiler house and the barge unloading facility.

These demolition works are part of SSE’s ongoing transition to a low-carbon energy future, in line with the UK’s ambition for net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As the UK’s leading provider of renewable energy, SSE has committed to further reducing the carbon intensity of the electricity it generates by 50% by 2030.

Drew McAdam, Head of Demolition at SSE, said:

“The removal of these four cooling towers marks a major milestone in our demolition project at the site, which is due to be fully completed in 2021. We would like to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation this morning, and West Yorkshire Police, the Highways Agency and the Civil Aviation Authority for helping us to ensure the ‘blow down’ was completed safely and efficiently. Ferrybridge ‘C’ proudly produced electricity for 50 years and its demolition is a watershed moment in the history of the UK energy industry and the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Source: Company Press Release