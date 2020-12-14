Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a desalination plant which will serve Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas

The 30GW Hybrid Renewable Energy Park will be built near Vighakot village in Kutch district. (Credit: seagul from Pixabay)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation for the 30GW Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Kutch district, in the state of Gujarat.

Said to be India’s largest renewable energy generation park, the project will cover an area of 72,600ha and will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

During the visit to Gujarat, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a desalination plant in Kutch.

The desalination plant with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD) is expected to provide desalinated water to nearly eight lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas.

It will also help in sharing the surplus with upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham.

New desalination plant is one of the five planned desalination plants in Gujarat

The plant will be one of the five planned desalination plants in Gujarat. Other plants include 100 MLD Dahej, 70 MLD Dwarka, 70 MLD Ghogha Bhavnagar, and 30 MLD Gir Somnath.

In a press statement, Modi said: “Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step to transform seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch.

“It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country.”

In October this year, Reuters reported that the Indian Government plans to replace retiring coal-fired power plants with renewable power to help reduce its carbon footprint.

By 2022, the country aims to have 175GW of installed renewable power capacity. In also intends to meet 40% of its energy needs with Non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.