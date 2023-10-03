Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) has awarded the DIA for the Pucarini project, after two years of environmental studies, archaeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing, and will issue a final drill permit

Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) awarded the DIA. (Credit: 652234 from Pixabay)

Canada-based copper mining company Forte Minerals has secured the Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) approval for its Pucarini gold project in the department of Puno, Southern Peru.

The DIA is an extensive environmental authorisation that enables the company to drill up to 40 platforms over a period of five years.

Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) awarded the DIA, after two years of environmental studies, archaeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing.

MINEM will issue a final drill permit upon completion of the prior consultation process with the local indigenous communities, said the Canadian mining company.

Forte Minerals president and CEO Patrick Elliott said: “This is an outstanding project with the key elements of a productive high sulphidation epithermal Au system.

“The DIA approval is a significant milestone, and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to maiden drill test this property.”

The Pucarini gold project is an early-stage, high-sulfidation epithermal Au project located in Lampa Province, Department of Puno, Southern Peru.

It comprises 1000ha of prospective ground for high-sulphidation epithermal Au mineralisation.

The property contains multiple gold-bearing advanced argillic alteration zones within a larger 3.6km x 1.8km argillic alteration footprint.

The argillic alteration zones coincide with anomalous Au in soil and rock geochemistry grading up to 6.89g/t Au and 2.6g/t Ag, along with a strong resistivity and chargeability IP geophysical anomaly.

GlobeTrotters Resources Peru identified the zones as a high-priority alteration target compiled from the in-house processing of ASTER satellite imagery for the entire Peruvian Cordillera.

Elliott added: “GlobeTrotters’ project generation process is very intuitive and takes multiple years to explore and advance targets to the drill-ready stage.

“It has been very effective in the discovery of several highly prospective projects, including our Pucarini Au project and Element 29’s Elida porphyry Cu-Mo deposit.”