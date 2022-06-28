The combined contracts are expected to generate revenue of between A$8m to A$10m over the next 6 to 12 months.

Drill and Blast has been providing services to Aurenne Parker Range. (Credit: Albert Hyseni on Unsplash)

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DDB) (“Dynamic” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that through its subsidiary, Dynamic Drill & Blast Pty Ltd (“Drill and Blast”), it has executed a formal contract with Aurenne Parker Range Pty Ltd for the delivery of drill and blast services at the Parkers Range Gold Project in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia. Drill and Blast has been providing services to Aurenne Parker Range Pty Ltd at the Parkers Range Gold Project on a periodical basis whilst formalising the contractual arrangement.

The Company also advises that it has commenced mobilisation of three drill rigs to the Northern Goldfields Interconnect Pipeline Project located in the Midwest Region and Northern Goldfields Region of Western Australia to deliver drill and blast services to Nacap Pty Ltd for an estimated minimum period of 6 months.

The combined contracts are expected to generate revenue of between A$8m to A$10m over the next 6 to 12 months. Drill and Blast has also recently commissioned one new Epiroc T45 Drill Rig. The second T45 Drill Rig is due for delivery in July and both rigs will support ongoing operations and the recently awarded projects.

Dynamic continues contract discussions which are at various stages with multiple parties. The Company sees a sustained and strong level of enquiry resulting in a significant pipeline of opportunities for short, medium and long-term projects.

Source: Company Press Release