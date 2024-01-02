Walkabout is developing the high-grade Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project in Southeast Tanzania to take advantage of forecast market conditions for Large and Jumbo flake graphite products.

First ore feed at the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine. (Credit: Walkabout Resources Ltd )

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (Company), is pleased to announce the successful start of “wet” commissioning of the Crushing Circuit at the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania with the first feed of graphite ore through the entire crushing circuit.

The wet commissioning of the Crushing Circuit not only satisfies the necessary practical working of the entire circuit, it also further de-risks the Lindi Jumbo operational start up with the creation of a fine ore stockpile of high-grade graphite ore that will be used for the wet commissioning of the remainder of the processing plant. The approximately 19,000 tonnes from the existing ore stockpile will be used for the commissioning process and is sufficient for a full month’s production at nameplate capacity.

Using the existing ore stockpile for commissioning and start-up has allowed push back of the commencement of operational mining activities resulting in a real cash saving as the cost of the creation of the current high grade ore stockpile has already been incurred in the cost of mining competent rock for the building of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF). Once operational mining commences there will be an orderly build-up of high- grade (>20% TGC) and medium grade (>10% TGC) stockpiles on the RoM pad for optimal grade feed to the plant and the ramp-up to nameplate ore throughput and recoveries.

The current mobile generating capacity on site is used for the wet commissioning of the crushing circuit while waiting for the delivery of the MV and LV switchgear and transformers currently delayed at the Dar es Salaam Port due to severe congestion. Once receipt of the transformers (being offloaded at the port) and switchgear (en-route to site) has taken place, it is expected the full 5MW of grid power will become available to advance wet commissioning.

The full planned electrical capacity (including backup generators) is necessary before the commissioning team will feed ore through the entire processing circuit.

Dry commissioning has also started on equipment within the grinding and flotation circuit and these commissioning activities will continue in preparation for continuous feed through the entire processing circuit.

On 28 December, the Minister of Minerals, Honourable Anthony Peter Mavunde (MP) and a delegation from the District Commissioners office, Chief Inspector of Mines and a press delegation visited the Lindi Graphite Mine to witness the progress of the project. Feedback has been very positive, and the visit was broadcasted widely within the Tanzanian media.

Managing Director & CEO of Walkabout Resources, Andrew Cunningham commented: “It is great to see the first feed of Lindi Jumbo Graphite ore and the first part of the plant operating as designed. Additionally, as the operations team starts to prepare for full production the fine ore stockpile will give them a flying start by de-risking the source of ore for the concentrator over the coming months.”

Source: Company Press Release