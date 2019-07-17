As businesses in the north east of Scotland win more work in the emerging offshore wind sector, an Aberdeen offshore services firm has won a major contract in the industry, securing local jobs with the UK’s most innovative wind farm.

Image: Vattenfall has contracted Rigmar to inspect and maintain subsea structures. Photo courtesy of Falk Schaaf/Freeimages.com

Vattenfall, the Swedish energy group behind the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, has contracted Rigmar to inspect and maintain subsea structures and cables as well as foundations, turbine transition pieces, subsea cabling and boat landings. It is Rigmar’s first win as a main contractor in offshore wind, having built up experience as a sub-contractor.

The contract award for Rigmar comes as the offshore wind industry confirmed late last month a £100mn growth fund for the UK supply chain, part of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal partnership programme agreed with the UK government.

Danielle Lane, Vattenfall’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Rigmar’s ongoing transition into offshore wind with this offshore inspection and maintenance contract. As the offshore wind industry continues its rapid expansion, the Sector Deal should give confidence to oil and gas companies to take a serious look at this sector, and we’re pleased that Rigmar has made that move.”

Rigmar’s CEO Keith Nelson said: “Having completed a number offshore wind projects as a sub-contractor, we are delighted with our first as the main contractor and are grateful to Vattenfall for this prestigious contract award. We also appreciate the support we have received from various government agencies in our move into this important new line of business and are looking forward to demonstrating our capabilities to the European offshore wind industry.”

The EOWDC has been generating electricity since summer 2018 and is expected to continue operating for another 24 years. Kevin Jones, Vattenfall’s Head of the EOWDC, is clear that local businesses will continue to benefit from the wind farm. He said: “Now that EOWDC is up and running, Vattenfall is spending two to three million pounds every year in the local economy. And with a local team we are well placed to build on relationships with the north east’s supply chain. So I’m delighted that Rigmar, a highly-qualified company headquartered in Aberdeen, will join us in ensuring the EOWDC continues to generate fossil free electricity.”

Rigmar was supported by the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables supply chain programme funded by the Scottish Government and run by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

Andy Martin, Business Development Lead for ORE Catapult, said: “Rigmar is one of the first companies to benefit from participating in ORE Catapult’s Fit 4 Offshore Renewables business improvement programme. The programme is a unique service to help the UK supply chain get ready to bid for work in the offshore renewable energy sector and, in the case of Rigmar, has proved incredibly successful in enabling them to win this major contract with one of the UK’s most innovative wind farms.”

The EOWDC’s 11 turbines, currently the world’s most powerful, have a total generating capacity of over 93.2MW, which can supply the equivalent of 70% of Aberdeen’s household electricity demand. The project will annually prevent more than 130,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.