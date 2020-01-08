sFinCo Fuel Group active in the downstream energy market with a broad portfolio of fuel products expands its network with the acquisition of a majority stake in GoodNRG, holding company of renewable fuels pioneer GoodFuels. This cooperation enables both parties to utilize its complementary strength, sourcing, supply management and logistical power of FinCo Fuel will be optimal for the growing needs of GoodFuels. Both parties expect to contribute to a further reduction of CO2 and to accelerate the energy transition with more impact.

Pieter Peeters, CEO FinCo Fuel Nederland: “With this acquisition FinCo Fuel Group shows its ambition and commitment to further boost the transition to sustainable mobility. GoodFuels opened the sustainable fuel market for shipping and transportation fuels among others for a new customer base in a refreshing way. With our capability and network we can further support the GoodFuels brand with its evolution”.

Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO GoodFuels: “We are extremely proud of the leading and profitable market position of GoodFuels supported by our respected customers but realize that this is only the beginning and the real work starts now. In order to maintain our position in this growing market we were looking for a well-funded partner from the industry who understands and respects our impact driven sustainable DNA. In FinCo Fuel we have found this partner and together we can fulfil our joint mission to accelerate the energy transition in heavy transportation in an even better way”.