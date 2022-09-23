The tieback will use pipe-in-pipe technology, which is designed for high pressure, high temperature use

TechnipFMC awarded a significant subsea contract for Shell’s North Sea development. (Credit: Isa KARAKUS from Pixabay )

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Shell plc (FTSE: SHEL) (AMS: SHELL) (NYSE: SHEL) for the Jackdaw development, located in the United Kingdom North Sea.

The contract covers pipelay for a 30 kilometer tieback from the new Jackdaw platform to Shell’s Shearwater platform, as well as an associated riser, spoolpieces, subsea structures, and umbilicals.

The tieback will use pipe-in-pipe technology, which is designed for high pressure, high temperature use.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, “We’re excited to embark on this significant project together in the UK North Sea. Our strong technical record and our ability to design, engineer, construct and install were key to our success in winning this award.”

