Federal Court of Australia approves transformational acquisition of Base Resources. (Credit: ivabalk from Pixabay)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements (“REE”) production for the energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (the “Court”) has today made orders approving the proposed acquisition of Base Resources Limited (“Base”) by Energy Fuels by way of a scheme of arrangement under Australia’s Corporations Act (the “Scheme”).

As previously announced on April 21, 2024, under the Scheme, Energy Fuels will acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base in consideration of the issuance by the Company of 0.026 Energy Fuels Common Shares for every Base share held and the payment by Base of a special dividend of AUD $0.065 per Base share.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: “I am very pleased that the Court has approved Energy Fuels’ combination with Base Resources. This approval is the final approval required before closing, which is expected to occur on October 2, 2024. We look forward to developing the world-class Toliara Project with Base’s experienced team as a major step in our development of a world-class critical minerals company at a time when geopolitics is making domestic supply chains more important than ever. I am also very pleased to see that the recent improvements in REE prices are continuing, with the price of NdPr now at approximately $59.60 per kilogram.”

As a next step, a copy of the Court order will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (“ASIC”) and the Scheme will become effective, which is expected to occur on September 13, 2024. As a result, September 13, 2024, is expected to be Base’s last day of trading on the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”). The Special Dividend (AUD$0.065 per share) is expected to be paid to Base shareholders on October 1, 2024, and implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on October 2, 2024.

The Toliara Project is subject to negotiation of fiscal terms with the Madagascar government and the receipt of certain Madagascar government approvals and actions before a current suspension on activities at the Toliara Project will be lifted and development may occur.