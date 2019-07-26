The two offshore wind farms - Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer are being developed by EDF Renewables, Enbridge and wpd in Normandy

Image: Conseil d’Etat has approved final administrative permits for Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farms. Photo: courtesy of Gzen92/Wikimedia Commons.

The French supreme administrative court Conseil d’Etat has approved the final administrative permits for the proposed Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farms to be developed by EDF Renewables, Enbridge and wpd with a combined capacity of 950MW in Normandy, France.

Conseil d’Etat had dismissed appeals which challenged the concession permits given to the two offshore wind farms that allowed them to be built in publicly owned maritime zones.

EDF, Enbridge and wpd bagged rights to develop the two wind farm projects alongside the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm from the French government in 2012. Last month, the Conseil d’Etat approved the permit needed to advance the Saint-Nazaire project.

The consortium said that they will continue to develop the Fécamp and Courseulles offshore wind farms following the latest ruling by the Conseil d’Etat.

EDF Group renewable energies senior executive vice president and EDF Renewables chairman and CEO Bruno Bensasson said: “This Conseil d’Etat ruling is a further endorsement of the quality of the projects developed by EDF Renewables’, Enbridge’s and wpd’s teams. The three groups worked together to address all the energy and economic priorities in the Normandy region.

“With four projects in development, the EDF Group consolidates its position as leader of France’s offshore wind energy industry and is a major force across Europe.”

Fécamp offshore wind farm details

The Fécamp offshore wind farm is set to have nearly 500MW in installed capacity. Planned to be built off the coast of Fécamp commune, the wind farm can meet the power consumption of at least 770,000 people, which represents more than 60% of the population in Seine-Maritime department.

During the construction period of the Fécamp offshore wind farm, a total of 600 people are expected to be employed for completing the gravitational foundations of the wind turbines at the port of Le Havre. Additionally, around 100 jobs will be created to handle the wind farm’s operations and maintenance activities, which will be based at the port of Fécamp.

Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farm details

The Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farm will have a capacity of around 450MW. To be built off the Bessin coast, the Courseulles-sur-Mer project will be capable of covering the electricity consumption of nearly 630,000 people, which represents more than 90% of the population in Calvados department.

Construction and related activities for the Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farm will involve 200 people, while nearly 100 people will be employed for its operations and maintenance, which will be carried out from the port of Caen-Ouistreham.