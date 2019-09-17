Located approximately 5km northeast of the Longtail discovery, the Tripletail-1 well encountered approximately 108ft of high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir

Image: The Stabroek Block is located offshore Guyana. Photo: courtesy of Hess Corporation.

ExxonMobil and its partners have made oil discovery at the Tripletail-1 well located in the Turbot area on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Drilled in 6,572ft of water using Noble Tom Madden drillship, the Tripletail-1 well is located approximately 5km northeast of the Longtail discovery.

The Noble Tom Madden drillship, upon competion of operations at Tripletail, will drill the Uaru-1 well which is located approximately 10km east of the Liza Field.

During drilling, Tripletail-1 well encountered approximately 108ft of high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir.

ExxonMobil exploration and new ventures senior vice-president Mike Cousins said: “This discovery helps to further inform the development of the Turbot area.

“Together with our partners, ExxonMobil is deploying industry-leading capabilities to identify projects that can be developed efficiently and in a cost-effective way.”

Covering 6.6 million acres, the Stabroek Block is owned and operated by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana with 45% stake while Hess Guyana Exploration and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds 30% and 25% interests respectively.

Hess CEO John said: “Tripletail is the 14th discovery on the Stabroek Block and further underpins the Turbot area as a major development hub.

“The discovery adds to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent on the Stabroek Block, with multibillion barrels of future exploration potential remaining.”

Other discoveries within the block include Liza, Payara, Snoek, Liza Deep, Turbot, Ranger, Pacora, Longtail, Hammerhead, Pluma-1, Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1.

The Noble Bob Douglas drillship is currently completing development drilling operations for the Liza Phase 1 project while the Stena Carron drillship is drilling the Ranger-2 well.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil and its partners have decided to move ahead with the $6bn Liza Phase 2 development in the offshore Guyanese block Stabroek following receipt of government and regulatory approvals.

The Liza Phase 2 development is designed to have a production of up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day through the $1.6bn Liza Unity Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).