The companies will also examine the potentiality for energy storage and associated technologies required for the development of offshore windfarms

Image: ESB partnered with Equinor to develop offshore wind projects in Ireland. Photo: courtesy of Bente Jønsson from Pixabay.

Ireland-based energy company Electricity Supply Board (ESB) has entered into a partnership with Norwegian-based energy company Equinor for the development of offshore wind projects in Ireland.

Under the partnership, the companies will identify appropriate sites for the development of new offshore wind farms in Irish waters

Additionally, they will examine the potential for energy storage and associated technologies that will complement operations of offshore wind farms.

ESB generation and trading executive director Jim Dollard said: “Through this partnership, we are demonstrating our commitment to creating a low-carbon future, powered by clean electricity.

“The delivery of offshore wind projects in Ireland further supports our strategy to significantly reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity we generate.

“By collaborating with innovative, like-minded organisations such as Equinor we will play a leading role in the transition to a clean energy future. Equinor’s scale and capabilities making them an ideal long-term partner.”

The partnership will support Irish Government’s 2050 vision for a net zero carbon economy

The partnership aims to assess opportunities for large scale offshore wind projects that can be brought into commercial operations by 2030, thereby supporting the Irish Government’s energy transition goals.

Through the partnership, the two companies will also support the Irish Government’s 2050 vision for a net zero carbon economy through fixed and floating offshore wind farms and enabling technologies.

Equinor New Energy Solutions business development senior vice president Jens Økland said: “We are looking forward to a strong collaboration with ESB, where we will jointly explore offshore wind opportunities in the Irish market.

“ESB brings local knowledge and expertise and in the ongoing energy transition offshore wind can contribute as an important source of renewable providing energy to people and progress to society.”

Following its recent investment in the Galloper offshore windfarm in the UK, the partnership is expected to ESB’s commitment to the development of an offshore wind portfolio in the Irish market.

In January this year, ESB signed an agreement with Parkwind to jointly develop two offshore wind farms in Ireland.

As part of the agreement, ESB will acquire up to a 35% stake in the 330MW Oriel offshore wind farm.