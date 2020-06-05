The ESIA provides detailed background information, assessment, and management plan commitments of the Project

Erdene completes environmental and social impact assessment of the Khundii gold project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) (“Erdene” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce completion of an independent Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for the 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pit Khundii Gold Project (“Project”) in southwest Mongolia. The ESIA was prepared in accordance with the Performance Requirements of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“EBRD”) by Sustainability East Asia LLC (“SEA”), in consortium with Ramboll Australia Pty Ltd (“Ramboll”) and Eco Trade LLC (“Eco Trade”).

“The independent ESIA details Erdene’s commitment to responsible mine development and transparency for all stakeholders,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This assessment is a decisive point for the evolution of the Khundii Gold Project, which will contribute to the vitality and economic diversification of Bayankhongor province and the development of Mongolia’s hard rock gold mining industry.”

“Disclosing the complete ESIA early alongside the project’s other technical studies allows Erdene to maximize benefits, avoid impacts, and mitigate risks effectively,” said Jon Lyons, Erdene’s Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs and Strategy. “Completed in accordance with leading international standards and Mongolian requirements and made available in both English and Mongolian languages, this ESIA provides our stakeholders with a detailed picture of our company’s commitments to creating shared value.”

Added Eric Rasmussen, the EBRD Director for Natural Resources, “In 2019 the EBRD provided a loan to the Erdene Resource Development Corporation. One of its main purposes was to aid the completion of an ESIA in order to put the Khundii Gold project into operation by 2021. We are very pleased with the quality of this ESIA, which will ensure the highest environmental standards of the project”

The Project’s ESIA was prepared independently by Sustainability East Asia LLC, in consortium with Eco Trade LLC and Ramboll Australia Pty Ltd. The ESIA adheres to the Performance Requirements of the EBRD, with due consideration for Mongolia’s statutory assessment requirements. The ESIA followed a comprehensive four-stage process, including impacts scoping, impacts assessment, development of impact mitigation measures, and consideration of cumulative impacts.

The ESIA provides detailed background information, assessment, and management plan commitments of the Project in a comprehensive and transparent manner prior to the mine construction phase. Impact domains considered include; (1) climate and air quality, (2) noise and vibration, (3) topography, landscape, geology, soils and seismicity, (4) water, (5) biodiversity conservation, (6) waste, (7) population and demography, (8) economy and employment, (9) land use, (10) cultural heritage, (11) occupational and community health, safety, and security, (12) transport and, (13) cumulative impacts.

Source: Company Press Release