The offshore Norwegian field is likely to yield about 22,000 barrels of oil per day, with production expected to be sustained for 12 years

Image: Illustration of Trestakk field development project. Photo: courtesy of Equinor ASA.

Equinor Energy and its partners ExxonMobil and Vår Energi have started production from the Trestakk field in the Norwegian Sea on time and under budget.

The original investment estimated for the Trestakk field development was NOK5.5bn (£520m) when the project was approved by the Norwegian authorities in 2017. Equinor said that the final costs for the on field start-up are likely to be NOK5bn (£470m).

Details of Trestakk field

The oil and gas field, which is contained in Block 6406/3, and in production license PL091, is located nearly 20km southeast of the producing Åsgard field. Trestakk has been tied back to the Åsgard A floating production vessel for processing and gas injection.

Discovered in 1986, the Trestakk field, which is contained in water depth of around 300m, is estimated to have recoverable resources of 76 million barrels of oil in place.

Its development involved a subsea template having four well slots, and a satellite well. The Åsgard A facility has been modified to receive the produced hydrocarbons from Trestakk.

The offshore Norwegian field is expected to yield about 22,000 barrels of oil per day. Its peak production will be nearly 44,000 barrels of oil per day with production expected to be sustained for 12 years.

Earlier this year, Equinor secured approval from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to extend production from the Asgard A facility till 2031.

Equinor is the operator of the Trestakk field with 59.1% stake, while ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Norway and Vår Energi, hold stakes of 33% and 7.9%, respectively.

Equinor technology, projects and drilling executive vice president Anders Opedal said: “Together with our partners ExxonMobil and Vår Energi we spent ample time on maturing Trestakk, and with proper assistance by our main supplier TechnipFMC we arrived at a good and profitable concept with development costs nearly halved before the investment decision was made. This proves that it is important and correct to spend sufficient time in the early phase of a project.”