Equinor makes oil discovery in production licence 169 in the Norwegian North Sea. (Credit: wasi1370 from Pixabay)

Norway-based energy company Equinor has made an oil discovery at the Svalin field in the Norwegian North Sea through the drilling of development well 25/11-H-1 H.

The discovery is located in production licence 169 (PL 169) in which Equinor is the operator with a 57% stake. Other licensees in the concession are Petoro and Vår Energi with interests of 30% and 13%, respectively.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the licensees will evaluate if the discovery is profitable enough for production.

In the development well 25/11-H-1 H, oil was intersected in thin sandstone layers with excellent reservoir quality within the Balder Formation, a part of the Rogaland Group.

It is assumed that the oil in the Balder Formation shares pressure connectivity with adjacent reservoir sands in the Heimdal Formation on the Svalin C structure.

The newly made oil discovery’s recoverable resources are projected to be in the range of 0-0.1 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, which translates to 0-0.6 million barrels of oil.

No oil/water contact was encountered, said the Norwegian authority.

Located in the central part of the North Sea, 6km southwest of the Grane field, the Svalin field was drilled by using the Deepsea Aberdeen rig. The Svalin field, which was discovered in 1992, has been in production since 2014.

The field comprises two separate structures, namely Svalin M and Svalin C.

Svalin M has been developed with a multi-branch well drilled from Grane while Svalin C is made with a subsea template tied back to the Grane installation.

