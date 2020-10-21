The contract will involve collecting engineering-grade inspection data from oil and gas assets in the Middle East, onshore and offshore

Cyberhawk, a drone inspection provider, has secured a five-year contract with a major LNG producer in the Middle East to offer drone inspection, surveying and data visualisation services.

Under the contract, Cyberhawk will focus on collecting engineering-grade inspection data from oil and gas assets in the Middle East, onshore and offshore.

The data will be delivered as detailed reports through the firm’s drone data visualisation software iHawk.

iHawk enables the teams working for the assets to view an up-to-date, visual data securely in the cloud.

The software is designed to improve asset management and decision-making by allowing managers to access inspection data.

Cyberhawk CEO Chris Fleming said: “This agreement is testament to the high standard of work that Cyberhawk has been delivering in the Middle East region for the past 10 years. By working closely with the client and local authorities, we were able to obtain the Minister of Interiors permit to fly in-country.

Our aviation and oil and gas pedigree were an integral part of the selection process and we are extremely proud our track record has been recognised.

Cyberhawk’s local partner Manweir has secured the contract from a state-owned oil and gas company. Manweir had been working closely with the drone-maker to build a strong regional presence and establish value for local operators in the country.

The agreement allows any local energy operator to enlist Cyberhawk’s technology solutions through the contract, by making it the preferred drone inspection and visualisation partner in oil producing countries across the Middle East region.

Fleming said: “We want to show our client and key regions in the Middle East how drone and visual data technologies can be leveraged to perform remote inspections and digitize assets.

“This is an extremely exciting partnership, where knowledge will be shared to benefit the local economy and businesses and allow oil and gas producers to thrive in the new digital era.”