Map showing location of well 34/7-37 S. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has issued a drilling permit to Equinor Energy AS for wellbore 34/7-37 S, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 34/7-37 S will be drilled from the Deepsea Atlantic drilling facility in position 61°15’17.74″N and 2°1’29.85″E.

The drilling programme for well 34/7-37 S concerns the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 089. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 41.5 per cent. The other licensees are Petoro AS (30 per cent), Vår Energi AS (16.1 per cent), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (9.6 per cent) and Wintershall Dea Norge AS (2.8 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of block 34/7. The well will be drilled east of the Statfjord field, directly west of the discovery 34/7-21 Borg.

Production licence 089 was awarded on 9 March 1984 (8th licensing round on the Norwegian shelf). This well is the 42nd exploration well to be drilled in this licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities before the drilling activity starts.

Source: Company Press Release