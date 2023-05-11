Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and MODEC will deliver a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit and cover both FEED and EPCI for the entire FPSO

TechnipFMC, MODEC win contract for BM-C-33 gas and condensate project. (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor)

Equinor and its partners have awarded two contracts for the $9bn BM-C-33 gas and condensate project in the Campos Basin, Brazil to TechnipFMC and MODEC.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF).

The SURF system is expected to be installed in a water depth of nearly 2,900m and is said to be the deepest installation in Equinor’s history.

Besides, the contract involves the delivery of Subsea 2.0 tree systems, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, manifolds, rigid risers and flowlines, jumpers, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment for the BM-C-33 project.

In July 2022, TechnipFMC was awarded an integrated front-end engineering and design (iFEED) contract worth over $1bn for the BM-C-33 gas and condensate project by Equinor.

Japan-based offshore floating platforms supplier MODEC has been awarded a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the delivery of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The FPSO vessel is expected to produce the field cluster of three different pre-salt discoveries, namely Pão de Açúcar, Gávea, and Seat in the BM-C-33 gas and condensate project.

Under the two-phase lump sum turnkey contract, MODEC will cover both front-end engineering design (FEED) and EPCI for the entire FPSO.

Besides, MODEC will deliver operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for the first year from its first oil production, following which Equinor plans to operate the FPSO.

Delivery of the FPSO for the BM-C-33 gas and condensate project is anticipated in 2027.

According to Equinor, the BM-C-33 project will leverage combined cycle technology on the FPSO to lower the carbon dioxide intensity.

Equinor Brazil senior vice president and country manager Veronica Coelho said: “BM-C-33 is a world-class asset in the Brazilian pre-salt Campos area. Brazil is a core growth area for Equinor, and the company has ambitions to deepen our presence in the country.

“BM-C-33 will be an important contributor to reach this goal, being a key gas supplier to the domestic market, contributing to industrial development and energy security locally.”

Equinor awarded the major contracts following its final investment decision (FID) on the gas and condensate project.

Located about 200km from shore, the pre-salt discoveries in the project contain natural gas and oil/condensate recoverable reserves of more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Equinor holds a 35% operational stake in the BM-C-33 gas and condensate project. Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras are Equinor’s partners, each holding a 35% and a 30% interest, respectively.