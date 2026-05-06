The Gina Krog platform in the North Sea. Credit: ©Equinor.

Equinor, along with its partner ORLEN Upstream Norway, has begun production from the Eirin field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The field is currently exporting gas to Europe through the Gina Krog and Sleipner A platforms.

Equinor is the operator of the field with a 58.7% interest, with ORLEN holding the remaining 41.3% stake.

At peak production, Eirin is expected to supply approximately 270 million cubic metres of gas annually to ORLEN.

Estimated recoverable resources at the field total 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, including around three billion standard cubic metres of natural gas.

Eirin has been developed as a subsea facility tied back to the Gina Krog platform. The gas produced is exported via Sleipner A, as the Sleipner area is perceived to be a key hub for Norwegian gas exports to Europe.

It is subsequently exported to the Nybro landing point linking the Norwegian and Danish gas networks, and from there transported to Poland through the Baltic Pipe.

Despite being discovered in 1978, the Eirin field was not developed at the time as it was initially abandoned due to profitability concerns.

However, the geopolitical landscape changed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to a reassessment of Eirin in 2023.

Equinor late-life fields senior vice-president Linda Kåda Høiland said: “The partnership saw an opportunity to contribute to Europe’s energy security in a challenging time.

“We made an ambitious plan for a fast, cost-effective and safe development, which has now been realised.

“Eirin will extend production from the Gina Krog platform by seven years. This means gas to Europe and continued good value creation from the jobs associated with the platform.”

Equinor estimates total investment in Eirin to be Nkr4.5bn ($485.5m), which is expected to extend the economic life of Gina Krog from 2029 to 2036.

The electrification of Gina Krog in 2023 contributes to low CO₂ emissions for Eirin, averaging 3kg of CO₂ per barrel of oil equivalent produced.

Eirin is located around 10km north-west of the Gina Krog field in waters roughly 120m deep.

The field’s development and operation plan was approved in January 2024.

ORLEN management board president Ireneusz Fąfara said: “Gas production from the Norwegian Continental Shelf plays a vital role in enhancing the energy security of both Europe and Poland, which makes ORLEN’s long‑term presence in Norway strategically important.

“Bringing the Eirin field onstream strengthens our position in the region and demonstrates our commitment and capability in executing investments that expand the hydrocarbon potential of the Shelf.

“Gas from Eirin is already being delivered to Poland, further ensuring reliable supplies for ORLEN’s customers despite the challenging international environment.”