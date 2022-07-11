Fresnillo, the world’s leading silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, has ordered multiple Epiroc underground mining machines for use at five of its mines.

Epiroc’s Scooptram ST14 loader is part of the order by Fresnillo. (Credit: Epiroc AB)

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order for a variety of underground mining equipment and automation solutions from Fresnillo plc in Mexico.

The order is valued at about MUSD 17 (MSEK 170) and was booked in the first and second quarters 2022, whereof about MUSD 14 (MSEK 140) in the second quarter.

“Epiroc and Fresnillo go back many years as productive partners, and we look forward to continue supporting their work to optimize productivity and sustainability in their operations,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO.

The equipment ordered, manufactured in Örebro, Sweden, includes Boomer face drilling rigs, Boltec and Cabletec rock reinforcement rigs, Simba production drilling rigs, Scooptram loaders, and Minetruck haulers. Automation features include teleremote operations, Epiroc’s Rig Control System and ABC (Advanced Boom Control) Total, which enables drilling a sequence of holes (full round) automatically. The units will also be equipped with Epiroc’s telematics system, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time.

