Envision wins 1.9GW wind order from India. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Envision Energy has secured 1.9GW of turbine orders from an undisclosed buyer in India.

Under the contract, the company will supply a total of 596 turbines with 3.3MW capacity each, where most of them to be delivered in the first half of next year.

Envision Energy is looking for opportunities in overseas markets, as the competition has been increasing in the Chinese domestic market.

The company has established a factory in India to ensure efficient delivery of the turbines, which are planned to be installed in the country’s five different states, Bloomberg reported.

Chinese wind companies are seeking to enhance their global footprint, as countries worldwide are advancing renewables efforts to achieve climate goals.

Th companies are targeting Southeast Asian, South American and Eastern European countries to expand their presence.

Last month, China’s Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has received an order for 148.5MW wind turbines from Chile, after it supplied 8.7GW of turbines overseas last year.

In November 2020, Envision announced that its 50MW Vientos Del Secano wind farm in Buenos Aires, Argentina has commenced operations.

The wind farm was the company’s second in the country following completion of the 10MW García del Río wind farm in the Bahía Blanca district.

The company’s subsidiary Velocita Energies has commissioned the 40MW Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region, France, in October 2020.

Envision Group had also commissioned the 90MW Peninsula Wind Farm project in Yucatan, Mexico.

The project was jointly owned and developed by Envision Energy, Mexican developer Vive Energia, and Spanish conglomerate ACS.