The wind farm features 16 EN131-2.5MW turbines. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Envision Energy)

Envision Group’s French subsidiary, Velocita Energies has commissioned the 40MW Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region, France.

With a capacity to produce 107GWh of clean electric energy annually, the Entre Tille et Venelle wind farm is expected to meet the energy needs of 50,000 people.

Envision stated that the wind farm will contribute to the regional objective of 110MW of installed energy capacity by 2020.

Envision Group Executive Director, Felix Zhang, said:”We are proud to commission this project, which features the first Envision turbines to be installed in France, and thus contribute in a meaningful way to the country’s energy transition.

“Our leading-edge products are matched only by our team’s extraordinary commitment to collaboration and the communities they serve.”

The wind farm features 16 EN131-2.5MW turbines, with each having a capacity of 2.5MW and 131m rotor diameter.

According to Envision, the turbines have been designed for the windy regions of France.

The wind turbines have been installed at more than 900m from the houses, which is about double of the 500m regulatory distance, the firm said.

The project is expected to directly benefit the people of the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region, by generating rental revenue and tax. Also, Envision utilised local businesses for forestry, civil engineering, road and electrical connection works of the project.

Recently, Envision has also announced the finalisation of the sale of the Vannier-Amance wind project to The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG). This project was also developed and built by Velocita Energies.

Once operational, the project will be able to produce 111GWh per year and supply 52,000 people with renewable energy.