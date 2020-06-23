The power generated by the three wind projects will be sufficient to meet the needs of 383,000 families

Eni acquires three wind projects in Italy from Asja Ambiente Italia. (Credit: Eni.)

Italian oil and gas company Eni has acquired three wind projects in Italy with a peak capacity of 35.2MW for an undisclosed amount.

The firm bought the 100% stake in the CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte and Wind Park Laterza wind farms from Asja Ambiente Italia through its Eni New Energy subsidiary that operates in Italy.

To be built in Comune di Laterza, in the Puglia region, the three wind projects are estimated to generate around 81GWh per year.

Once operational, the power generated by the three wind projects will be sufficient to meet the needs of 383,000 families while offsetting approximately 33,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “Our goal is to shape a company that will sell completely decarbonised products, so that emissions will not be a concern for our end customer.

“We are willing to tackle the challenges for a just energy transition by drawing on all our resources and internal know-how.”

The wind projects advances Eni’s decarbonisation process

Featuring comprise 16 aerogenerators that produce 2.2MW each, the three wind farms will be connected to the National Transmission Grid.

Construction on the wind projects is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, Eni said that the acquisition further advances its decarbonisation process which aims for 80% reduction in greenhouse gases net emissions by 2050 over the entire cycle of its energy products.

In March this year, Eni’s Kazakhstan subsidiary ArmWind started commercial operations of the 48MW Badamsha wind farm near Badamsha village, in the Aktobe Region.

The Badamsha wind farm also represents the Italian company’s first large-scale investment in wind and the first step to extend its renewable presence in the country.