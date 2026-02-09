Eni dispatches initial LNG cargo from Congo’s Nguya facility

Eni launches first LNG cargo shipment from Congo’s Nguya plant. Credit: Eni.

Italian integrated energy company Eni has dispatched the initial cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Nguya FLNG floating facility, marking the beginning of gas exports for Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project.

The ceremony took place in Pointe-Noire and was attended by Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

Now commercially operational, this initiative aligns with Eni’s goal to grow its LNG portfolio to 20 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

Phase 2 of the project increases liquefaction capacity to three million tonnes per annum (mtpa), translating to 4.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually, drawing on resources from the Nené and Litchendjili fields in the offshore Marine XII license area.

The Congo LNG project underscores Eni’s ability to transform gas resources into strategic assets for both local and global markets, focusing on cost-effectiveness and environmental performance.

Phase 1 of the Congo LNG project, which began with the Tango FLNG liquefaction unit, achieved start-up in December 2023, a little over a year after the project’s definition phase.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 start-up occurred just 35 months after the construction of the Nguya FLNG unit commenced.

Operating in the Republic of Congo since 1968, Eni leads in producing associated and non-associated gas with equity production expected to reach 110 kboed by 2026.

Eni provides gas to the Congo Power Plant, which generates about 70% of the country’s electricity.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “Today we reach a very important milestone thanks to the relationship of trust built with the country’s institutions and local communities. We have been the only company to invest in gas to develop the domestic market and to reduce routine flaring.

“This decision, taken more than 20 years ago, led us to discover enough volumes to enable export as well. Phase II of the Congo LNG project was delivered in record time compared with industry averages, increasing gas availability on international markets and contributing to Italian and European energy security, while at the same time generating concrete benefits for the local economy.”

In December 2025, Eni signed a long-term LNG sales deal with Thailand-based energy operator Gulf Development Company.