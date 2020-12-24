The oil was discovered at the Arcadia 9 well drilled on the Arcadia South structure, located 1.5km south of the main Arcadia field

Eni announces new oil discovery in Western Desert of Egypt. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay.)

Italian oil and gas company Eni has discovered new oil in the Meleiha Concession, located in the Western Desert of Egypt.

The discovery has been made at the Arcadia 9 well, which was drilled on the Arcadia South structure, located 1.5km south of the main Arcadia field that is already in production.

The well has been drilled near the existing production facilities and it has already been tied-in to production, with a steady rate of 5,500 barrels of oil a day.

Eni has discovered 85ft of oil column in the Cretaceous sandstones of the Alam El Bueib 3G formation.

The company has also drilled two development wells, Arcadia 10 and Arcadia 11 after the discovery of new oil at the Arcadia 9 well.

It has discovered 25ft of oil column at the first well and an 80ft of oil column at the second one, within the Alam El Bueib 3G formation.

Additionally, 20ft of oil pay was also encountered at the Arcadia 11 well in the overlying Alam El Bueib 3D formation.

Eni said that the latest oil discovery adds 10,000 barrels of oil per day to the company’s gross production in the Western Desert of Egypt.

The Italian oil and gas firm stated: “Eni’s successful implementation of its infrastructure-led exploration strategy in the Western Desert through AGIBA, a joint venture between Eni and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), allows a quick valorization of these new resources.”

Through its subsidiary Ieoc, Eni owns a 38% stake in the Meleiha concession and Russian energy company Lukoil holds a 12% stake and the remaining 50% stake is held by EGPC.

