The Corazon I solar plant has been operating since August 2021, while the Guajillo storage project is expected to become operational by the end of 2023

Eni gas e luce – Plenitude acquires the 266MW Corazon I solar plant and the 200MW/400MWh Guajillo storage project. (Credit: LCEC from Pixabay)

Eni gas e luce – Plenitude, via its US-based controlled entity Eni New Energy US, has acquired the 266MW Corazon I solar plant and the 200MW/400MWh Guajillo storage project in Texas from BayWa r.e.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Eni entity.

The two transactions for Eni New Energy US were led by Novis Renewables, which is a partnership in the US between the former and Falck Renewables to develop solar, wind, and storage projects.

Novis Renewables president Jonathan Koch said: “We are delighted to have brought our expertise in renewables to delivering this deal which will provide clean solar energy to the residents and businesses of Texas.”

Located in Webb County, the Corazon I solar plant features bifacial photovoltaic (PV) modules and one axis tracker. The facility has been operating since August 2021.

The Corazon I solar plant will generate over 500GWh annually, which is equivalent to offsetting more than 250kt of CO2 emissions per year.

Also located in Webb County, the Guajillo storage project is in an advanced stage of development. The facility is anticipated to enter into operations by the end of next year.

Both the Guajillo storage project and the Corazon I solar plant will use the same interconnection facilities. The two facilities are expected to support the local network by storage of energy when the generation of renewable energy is high and delivering it when there is peak consumption.

Eni gas e luce – Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti said: “In the US, our capacity installed and under construction has already reached 0.8 GW, meaning that we are well on track to surpass the original goal of 1GW (0.8 GW Eni gas e luce -Plenitude share) in 2023, set only two years ago when we entered this market together with Falck Renewables.

“This further brings Plenitude closer to its targets of reaching over 6 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2025 and over 15 GW by 2030 globally.”