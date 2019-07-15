L'Oréal Brazil's plants, distribution center, research center and head office are now supplied with electricity produced by Engie’s Trairi wind farm in northeastern Brazil.

Image: Engie to supply L'Oréal Brazil with 100% renewable power. Photo: Courtesy of Engie

This Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which promotes decarbonation and the use of green energy in a partnership approach with leading companies, is perfectly in line with the Group’s strategy.

86 wind turbines will supply a large part of our customer’s sites with green electricity: manufacturing plants, distribution centres, head office.

The PPA Engie signed with L’Oréal Brazil until December 2021, concerns its wind complex in the northeastern state of Ceará, in the city of Trairi, Brazil. With a total capacity of 212.6 MW, it includes 86 wind turbines that will supply a large part of our customer’s sites with green electricity: manufacturing plants, distribution centres, head office. These wind energy production units are managed remotely from our operations centre in Florianópolis, located nearly 4,000 km from Trairi: a real technological feat!

For L’Oréal Brazil, this project not only reduces costs but also consolidates its CSR commitments towards zero carbon, improves air quality and fights climate change. “L’Oréal is committed before society to provide sustainable solutions throughout the value chain by means of Sharing Beauty With All, our commitment to sustainability. One of our priorities is the topic of Climate Change, according to which we try to reduce CO2 emissions, which contribute to the Greenhouse effect, at all of our units and also when it comes to transportation. We therefore choose to buy 100% of the energy from the wind power plant Trairi which belongs to Engie, a company that has demonstrated full alignment with our commitments. We avoided this way the emission of 7,000 tons of CO2 in the atmosphere, the equivalent of 43 thousand trees planted”, says Patrick Sabatier, Institutional Relations Officer at L’Oréal Brazil.

The Trairi Complex is a leading wind energy project that contributes to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Clean Energy, but it also contributes to the area of health and education of vulnerable students of municipalities whose initiatives are aligned with ENGIE’s purpose of offering solutions that combine energy and socio-environmental attributes.

The power purchase and sale agreement was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the GHG (Green House Gas) Protocol developed by the World Resource Institute and Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), in compliance with the criteria on carbon neutrality applied to the companies’ consumption of electricity.

Source: Company Press Release