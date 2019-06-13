The Sand Fork solar project will have a total capacity of 200MW and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021

Image: The Sand Fork solar project has a total capacity of 200MW. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

US based energy producer and services provider ENGIE North America has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Target for 89MW of capacity from the Sand Fork Solar Project in Texas.

The PPA has been signed for a term of 15 years. The purchase is estimated to result in annual generation of 250,000MWhs of energy, which is adequate to power 250,000 US homes for more than a month.

ENGIE North America CEO Gwenaelle Avice-Huet said: “We truly value the opportunity to support Target in its commitment to source electricity from renewables. By serving Target with the Sand Fork Project, we’re proud to help shape a sustainable future for customers and communities and reinforce our ambition to lead the zero-carbon transition.”

Sand Fork solar project details

Besides providiving clean, renewable energy, the solar project is expected to bring a positive economic impact in the local area, through local construction jobs and purchases of local goods and services.

The remaining capacity produced at the Sand Fork project will be purchased by another corporate customer.

ENGIE said that it aims to lead the zero-carbon transition through three main objectives, namely client solutions, networks and renewables.

The company targets to add 9GW of renewables capacity by 2021 to the group portfolio, which was 24GW at the end of 2018.

The company, in a statement, said: “In this field, ENGIE targets 50% of new renewable projects dedicated to specific customers by 2021 and to play a leading role in next-generation renewable platforms including offshore wind and green gas.”

The Sand Fork solar project is expected to help achieve its goal to build at least 2.5GW of wind and solar capacities in the next 3 years in the US and Canada.