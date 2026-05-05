EFGL has started supplying renewable energy to homes and businesses in the south of France via the French grid. Credit: Ocean Winds.

ENGIE, through Ocean Winds (OW), its joint venture with EDP Renewables, has brought the Yeu and Noirmoutier Offshore Wind Farm (EMYN) into full operation and begun supplying electricity from the pilot Gulf of Lion Floating Wind Farm (EFGL) in France.

EMYN, situated off the coast of Vendée, completed offshore construction with the installation of its final turbine three years after work began.

This wind farm consists of 61 fixed-bottom turbines with a total capacity of 500MW, providing electricity for approximately 800,000 people.

The project, in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, Banque des Territoires, Allianz and Vendée Énergie, involved more than 200 regional companies and created approximately 2,400 jobs during construction.

The operational phase will support around 80 permanent posts, with 66 on the island of Yeu.

Ocean Winds has also delivered first power from EFGL, its 30MW floating wind project jointly developed with Banque des Territoires, 16km off Port-la-Nouvelle in Occitanie.

EFGL has started supplying renewable energy to homes and businesses in the south of France via the French grid.

The wind farm demonstrates the feasibility of floating turbine technology in the deeper waters of the Mediterranean, utilising three 10MW turbines on floating foundations.

EFGL is expected to generate around 110,000MW-hours per year for 20 years, enough to cover the consumption of roughly 50,000 people annually.

The EFGL development has relied on a mainly local supply chain, with 85% of direct suppliers based in France, more than 99% located in Europe and 60% classified as small or medium-sized enterprises.

Now operational, EFGL supports more than 20 energy production monitoring and maintenance roles at the port, establishing continuing local economic engagement.

ENGIE Renewable & Flexible Power senior executive vice-president Paulo Almirante said: “With the end of construction at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm and the first megawatt-hours generated by the Gulf of Lion floating pilot project, ENGIE is reaching a decisive milestone in the development of offshore wind in France.

“These achievements highlight our ability, through Ocean Winds, to industrialise complementary technologies – fixed-bottom and floating – and to master the entire value chain, relying on a mature supply chain, strong partnerships and long-term territorial roots.”