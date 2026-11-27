Caruna manages close to 89,000km of electricity networks in Finland. Credit: © Iberdrola, S.A.

Iberdrola has obtained the final regulatory approval from the European Commission (EC) to acquire Caruna, a Finnish electricity distribution company, for $5.4bn.

The review under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) represents the last outstanding authorisation for the transaction, allowing the Spanish utility to proceed with the purchase.

The acquisition is now anticipated to conclude in the first few weeks of January 2027.

Iberdrola had already received competition approval from the EC as well as foreign direct investment clearance from Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

Iberdrola first announced its plan to acquire Caruna in July 2026.

The deal value includes financial debt, and involves Iberdrola purchasing an 80% stake, while Nordic pension funds AMF and Elo will retain their collective 20% holding.

The transaction will require Iberdrola to pay €2bn for the majority share.

Caruna supplies electricity to around 1.5 million people in Finland, covering over 20% of the country’s population.

The company manages close to 89,000km of electricity networks, with 67% of its infrastructure situated underground.

Caruna operates under two distribution concessions, one serving regions around central Helsinki and Joensuu, and others in various parts of western and north-eastern Finland.

These areas have experienced increased demand for electricity, driven by the expansion of data centres, residential developments, and industrial activities.

The acquisition gives Iberdrola its first operation in Finland and aligns with the group’s strategy to focus investment on electricity networks in markets seen as stable and with favourable regulation.

According to the company, Caruna anticipates annual investments of €200m to €300m to support upgrades, digitalisation, and growth of its network infrastructure.