Enefit Green has taken the final investment decisions on Sopi-Tootsi and Kelme I wind farms. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Enefit Green has taken the final investment decisions on 255 MW Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia and 80 MW Kelme I wind farm in Lithuania.

These wind farms are part of Enefit Green’s previously presented investment plan, which aims to quadruple its electricity production capacity to the level of 1,900 MW by the end of 2026.

Over next two years Enefit Green will invest nearly 450 million euros in these wind farms. Previous investments made into these projects total 77 million euros.

Enefit Green is currently building four wind farms and three solar parks in Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Finland with a total capacity of 258 MW.

Source: Company Press Release