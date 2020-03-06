Tendam is one of the leading European companies in the fashion sector, specialising in brand management in the premium mass market segment

Endesa will supply renewable energy to the Tendam group in all its stores and facilities. (Credit: Endesa Energía, Endesa S.A.)

Thanks to Endesa, Tendam, one of Europe’s leading groups in the specialised fashion sector, encompassing the Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Springfield, Women’secret and Fifty brands, will consume only renewable energy in Spain during 2020. The electricity supply contract signed represents a total volume of more than 80 GWh per year and covers the almost 800 stores that the Tendam brands have in Spain, as well as the group’s operating facilities in the country.

This agreement ensures that 100% of the energy will be certified with Guarantees of Origin issued by the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) during 2020. In this way, the fashion group will significantly reduce its carbon footprint as it will prevent the emission of more than 30,000 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Juan José Muñoz Rueda, B2B Manager with Endesa said: “As Tendam’s energy partner, it is crucial for us to understand its needs and offer it the solutions best suited to the challenges facing them. The signing of this agreement reflects our commitment to customers by helping them meet both their energy supply and sustainability objectives, which today virtually all companies have on their road map. This is our commitment to customers and our responsibility to society.”

According to Ignacio Sierra, Corporate General Manager of Tendam, “the company is making decisive progress in its sustainability strategy. This initiative follows others promoted in recent years by the group and is in line with our brands’ firm commitment to constant growth in their sustainable collections. Making a real contribution to decarbonisation is one of our key objectives in the field of sustainability. Without a doubt, the consumption of renewable energy will be decisive in our achieving it, marking a milestone in our sector.”

Tendam’s sustainability strategy is consistent and multi-pronged. It is working on various initiatives both from the product point of view and on a strategic level in which all areas of the business are involved. For example, in 2019, Tendam subscribed to the G7 Fashion Pact, a coalition of the main global fashion companies which have committed to key common environmental objectives in the protection of Climate, Biodiversity and the Oceans. Also, during the 2019 United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25) held in Madrid at the beginning of December, Tendam received recognition from the United Nations Global Compact for its pledge to the Business Ambition for 1.5ºC initiative.

Recently Endesa has been included in the most prestigious worldwide index on climate change, the CDP Climate Change Index, which recognises the company’s leadership in this area. Obtaining such an outstanding rating is a recognition of the company’s commitment to leading the energy transition with the decarbonisation of society, with a new business model that is low in emissions and focused on renewable energies, providing solutions that allow decarbonisation to be transferred to other sectors of the economy.

Source: Company Press Release