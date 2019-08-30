The project, which is up to 504MW, will now progress to award of rights

Image: The Greater Gabbard Extension is part of SSE Renewables’ extensive offshore wind development pipeline. Photo courtesy of SSE.

SSE Renewables is delighted that Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm Extension, its joint venture project with innogy, has been successful in The Crown Estate’s Habitat Regulations Assessment process. The project, which is up to 504MW, will now progress to award of rights.

The HRA process assessed the possible impact of a number of proposed wind farm extensions on relevant nature conservation sites of European importance. The announcement by The Crown Estate now allows the Greater Gabbard Extension partners to take the next important steps to progress the project.

The Committee on Climate Change envisions 75GW of offshore wind being needed by 2050 if the UK is to reach Net Zero and extensions of current operational assets that can benefit from existing operations to have an important role to play in reaching this goal. The existing Greater Gabbard wind farm, which is operated by SSE Renewables on behalf of the joint venture partners out of the site’s base at Lowestoft, already brings significant benefits to the local economy and community. The Extension project has the potential to build on that legacy and ongoing contribution while at the same time further powering the UK’s Net Zero ambitions.

The Greater Gabbard Extension is part of SSE Renewables’ extensive offshore wind development pipeline, which is the largest in the UK and Ireland. This project pipeline includes Dogger Bank Wind Farms, the largest offshore wind farm in the world, Seagreen Wind Energy, the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland and Phase II of Arklow Bank Wind Park, one of the largest offshore wind farms in Ireland.

Source: Company Press Release