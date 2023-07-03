The Boungou mine was acquired by Endeavour in July 2020, as part of its acquisition of SEMAFO. Endeavour owned a 90% stake in the Boungou mine, with the remaining 10% owned by the State of Burkina Faso.

Endeavour Mining sold its Boungou and Wahgnion non-core mines in Burkina Faso. (Credit: Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash)

Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour”, the “Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has today closed the sale of its 90% interests in its Boungou and Wahgnion non-core mines in Burkina Faso (the “Agreement”) to Lilium Mining, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital, an African and frontier markets focused strategic investment vehicle led by West African entrepreneurs. The total consideration is expected to exceed $300 million and is comprised of upfront and deferred cash considerations and net smelter return royalties (“NSR”), as detailed below.

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: “In line with our strategy of actively managing our portfolio to focus management efforts on higher quality assets, we are pleased to announce the sale ofour non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines to Lilium Mining.

We believe that Lilium Miningiswell positioned to continue to unlock value at the Boungou and Wahgnion mines, for the benefit of all stakeholders.Moreover, Liliumis a trusted Burkinabe-focused business that shares our commitment to operate the mines in the best interests of employees and local stakeholders.

We wish to thank our Boungou and Wahgnion employees and local stakeholders for their commitment, professionalism and contribution to Endeavour’s success over the past several years.”

The transaction constitutes a class 2 transaction for Endeavour for the purposes of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules and, as such, does not require Endeavour shareholder approval. Based on the economic terms of the transaction, Endeavour will perform its purchase price adjustments with effect from 1 May 2023.

Following the sale of the Boungou and Wahgnion mines, Endeavour has updated its 2023 full year production and all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) guidance to account for the removal of guided production from the Boungou mine of 115 –125koz at an AISC of $985 – 1,075/oz and from the Wahgnion mine of 150 – 165koz at an AISC of $1,250 – 1,350/oz. As a result, the full year 2023 production guidance for continuing operations has decreased from 1,325 – 1,425koz to 1,060 – 1,135koz, while AISC guidance from continuing operations has improved by $45/oz to $895 – 950/oz. This asset sale is expected to be more than offset by Endeavour’s ongoing construction activities as the Group’s production and AISC are expected to significantly improve next year as the Sabodala-Massawa brownfield expansion in Senegal, and the Lafigué greenfield project in Côte d’Ivoire remain on track to be commissioned in Q2-2024 and Q3-2024, respectively.

Located approximately 323 km east-southeast of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, the Boungou mine is an open pit operation on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt. Ore is treated at a 1.3Mtpa CIP processing plant that achieved commercial production in September 2018. As at 31 December 2022, Proven and Probable reserves totalled 8.9Mt at 2.91 g/t containing 0.83Moz of gold and Measured and Indicated resources (inclusive of reserves) totalled 8.6Mt at 3.59 g/t containing 0.99Moz of gold. For the full year ended 31 December 2022, Boungou produced 116koz at an AISC of $1,064/oz, while for H1-2023 production is expected to amount to approximately 33koz at an AISC of above $1,500/oz. For the full year ended 31 December 2022, Boungou generated $27.8 million in earnings from mine operations. Boungou had a book value of $277.7 million comprised of $367.6 million in total assets and $89.9 million in total liabilities, as at 31 March 2023, on a 100% basis.

