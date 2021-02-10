Emerson Users Exchange Live 2021 EMEA online conference offers new insights and innovations that are driving performance improvements for manufacturers

Emerson Users Exchange Live is being held virtually, with more than 120 online presentations highlighting ways in which manufacturers can operate their plants smarter, safer and more sustainably.​ (Credit: Emerson)

Emerson Users Exchange Live 2021 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will highlight practical innovations and solutions to help industrial manufacturers achieve performance improvements by running their operations smarter, safer and more sustainably. With the 2021 event being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of delegates will be able to attend more than 120 online presentations taking place live over three days, from March 29 to 31.

The conference will feature more than 70 case studies presented by end users. These will provide vital insights into how Emerson customers have achieved measurable business value, increased safety and enhanced their environmental sustainability through the adoption of easily scalable innovations such as remote collaboration, predictive maintenance and personnel safety-focused monitoring. In addition, there will also be deep-dive perspectives and the latest insights from automation and software experts and manufacturing leaders on how to rethink processes, identify new efficiencies, reduce costs and reach higher levels of performance.

Keynote speakers will include Jos Berkien, automation technology manager at global specialty chemicals company Nouryon; Richard Mortimer, vice-president of engineering at BP; and Frank Wouters, global lead for green hydrogen at engineering company Worley. Emerson keynote presenters include Roel van Doren, president, Emerson Europe, and Vidya Ramnath, president, Emerson Middle East and Africa.

“At Emerson, our goal is to drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable, and this objective will be reflected across the content of Emerson Users Exchange Live,” said Roel van Doren. “The global health crisis has accelerated the need for digital transformation strategies and technologies to keep the process and manufacturing industries running safely, and Emerson Users Exchange will focus on how these strategies and technologies can be leveraged to optimise operational performance.”

Free to Emerson customers, Emerson Users Exchange Live offers both live and on-demand product technology roadmaps, meet the expert sessions, subject matter expert office hours, user case studies, industry forums and product demonstrations, all offering opportunities for Emerson customers to stay engaged and up to date on the company’s latest technologies and services, as well as future innovations.

The Emerson Users Exchange Live follows the company’s recent users event in the Americas, Exchange Virtual Series, which began in November 2020 and continues through to March 2021. For more information and to register for the Emerson Users Exchange Live go to EmersonExchange.org/EMEA.

Source: Company Press Release