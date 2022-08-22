EiDF has acquired two projects located in the Castilla La Mancha region, with a combined capacity of 102MWp, and two other solar projects located in the Castilla y León region, with a combined capacity of 150MWp

EiDF Solar acquires four solar projects in Spain. (Credit: EIDF Solar)

Spanish solar energy company EiDF Solar (Energia, Innovacion y Desarrollo Fotovoltaico) has completed the acquisition of four solar projects in Spain.

The four solar projects, with a combined capacity of 252MWp, are either in the backlog or advanced processing stages, said the company.

EiDF has acquired the company that holds the permits, licenses, and authorisations for the two projects located in the Castilla La Mancha region, with a combined capacity of 102MWp.

The two projects are in the advanced processing phase, with access and connection permits granted by the Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE), and administrative authorisation currently in progress.

The projects are anticipated to obtain ready-to-build (RTB) status by the end of next year.

The company has acquired two other solar projects located in the Castilla y León region, with a combined capacity of 150MWp, and linked to the power transmission network.

EiDF said that it has carried out the acquisition in AS-IS format, with the EiDF Generation team handling the remaining processing from its current status to obtaining RTB status.

With the new solar plants, the developer’s total portfolio in Spain reaches to 2,459MWp.

EiDF Solar specialises in solar PV projects and offers engineering, energy consultancy and installation services for low and medium-scale projects.