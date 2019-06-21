Starting from 2022, EDPR will sell the output of the solar-plus-storage project to EBCE for 20-year period

Image: The Sonrisa Solar Park with 100MW solar power with 30MW storage capacity in California. Photo: courtesy of EDP Renewables.

EDP Renewables (EDPR), through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America, has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA), with East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) to sell output of the 100MW Sonrisa Solar Park project in the US.

Planned to be built in the state of California, the project comprises 100MW of solar energy and 30MW of energy storage.

Starting from 2022, EDPR will sell the output of the solar-plus-storage project to EBCE for 20-year period, for undisclosed amount.

Said to be EDPR’s first large scale renewable project with storage, the Sonrisa Solar Park’s combination of solar with energy storage system aims to increase efficiency and provide improved balance in energy supply, the firm said.

The new PPA increases EDPR‘s long-term energy agreements for a total of 1.7GW in the US, for project planned to be commissioned by 2022.

EDPR said in a statement: “Given this new arrangement, EDPR has now contracted more than 45% of the nearly 7 GW targeted global capacity build-out for 2019-2022 period, as contemplated in the Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019.”

EBCE signs four contracts for new renewable energy projects in California

The agreement signed with EDPR is one of EBCE’s four contracts signed for new renewable energy projects in California.

Local electricity supplier in Alameda County, EBCE also signed 10-year agreement with Vistra Energy for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative, a 20MW energy storage project; and 20-year agreement with Salka to purchase 57.5MW of wind energy from the Altamont Winds project in Alameda Count.

Additionally, the power supplier signed 15-year agreement to purchase 56MW of solar energy from Solar Frontier Americas’ Luciana Project.

EBCE board chair and county supervisor Scott Haggerty said: “More and more, communities want to aggressively address climate change and reducing the use of fossil fuels in our power mix is a big part of that.

“EBCE is adding new renewable energy generation capacity to the grid that will, in time, serve to phase out our reliance on fossil fuel while also stabilizing our energy costs.”

A total of 213.5MW of new California-based renewable energy facilities and 50MW of energy storage projects have been approved by EBCE this month, to help address climate change by reducing energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.