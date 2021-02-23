The project, which will feature 64 turbines, is expected to be commissioned in 2024

Construction began at Calvados offshore wind farm. (Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay.)

EDF Renewables, along with its partners Enbridge and wpd, has commenced the construction activities at the 448MW Calvados offshore wind farm in France.

Located more than 10km from the Bessin coastline, the offshore wind project will cover a total surface area of 45km². Featuring 64 wind turbines, the project is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Once operational, it is expected to generate enough electricity to meet annual consumption needs of around 630,000 people.

EDF Renewables chief executive officer Bruno Bensasson said: “We are thrilled to announce today that, together with our partners Enbridge and wpd, we are launching construction of the offshore wind Calvados (Courseulles-sur-Mer) project.

“The Saint-Nazaire, Fécamp and Calvados offshore wind farm projects awarded to EDF Renewables in the French government’s first call for tenders in 2012 are coming to fruition, with construction now underway.”

The project is estimated to cost a total of around €2bn, and most of it is planned to be financed through non-recourse project finance debt.

The offshore wind farm is supported by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) granted by the French government in June 2018.

The three and a half-year construction project is expected to generate nearly 1,000 direct jobs in Normandy.

The project consortium has signed supply agreements with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) for the 64 of its 7MW wind turbines, along with Saipem for the monopile foundations, and Prysmian Group for the sub-sea cables.

Also, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, plus GE Grid Solutions and SDI have been contracted to provide the offshore substation.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is anticipated to manufacture wind turbines for the project in Le Havre at Quai Joannes Couvert plant, which is currently under construction.

Enbridge strategy and power senior vice president Matthew Akman said: “We are pleased to have reached a final investment decision on our third offshore wind farm in France, and for construction to formally commence on the Calvados (Courseulles-sur-Mer) project.

“Over the past several years, we have firmly established Enbridge as a competitive player in offshore wind in Europe and developed an extensive portfolio of projects. Enbridge is investing in renewable power projects that support the transition to a lower-carbon economy and are aligned with our low-risk investment approach.”