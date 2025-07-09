EDF announces the principle of investment in Sizewell C project with a view to the final investment decision. (Credit: David Calvert/Shutterstock)

EDF announces that it has agreed in principle to invest up to £1.1 billion in the Sizewell C project in the UK. This investment would be made at the time of the final investment decision by the project once the negotiation of agreements with the UK Government and investors is finalised. EDF’s shareholding in Sizewell C would then be approximately 12.5%.

The Sizewell C project involves the construction of two nuclear reactors of European EPR technology on the Sizewell nuclear power plant. A replica of the two EPRs of Hinkley Point C supported by EDF. It will help to provide the United Kingdom with new low-carbon production capacity that will be competitive in the long term. The Sizewell C project will enable the industry to develop its skills and benefit from series effect and feedback experience with the EPR2 programme in France. It will benefit the French sector and the construction programme of 6 new EPR2 reactors.