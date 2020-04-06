New solution to harness sunshine to convert sea water into high quality drinking water at scale

The new solution is designed to harness solar energy in a more effective way. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

Ecolog International has signed a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based solar desalination technology company Desolenator to deliver what it claims to be a game-changing solution to convert sea water in drinking water using solar energy.

The deal allows the firms to scale and deliver the new solution designed to harness sunshine and sea water to purify even the toughest water types.

In addition to eliminating the use of filters, chemicals or polluting fossil fuels to produce low cost water, the solution featuring patented design will help addresses reliable access to drinking water, Ecolog noted.

Ecolog said in a statement: “As the need for desalination grows rapidly, no technology was previously available to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, optimize the operational cost and deliver a robust and reliable performance even for remote areas and various water conditions.”

The new technology can convert sea water into high quality drinking water at scale

The new solution is designed to harness solar energy in a more effective way to convert sea water into high quality drinking water at scale, costing less than $1 per cubic meter.

Ecolog International group CEO Ali Vezvaei said: “The partnership with Desolenator enhances our ability to serve communities, cities and industries and to enable them usher into an era of water resilience at scale.”

The partnership is expected to combine the new technology with the Ecolog’s ability to build water resilience to communities and provide water security.

Desolenator founder and CEO William Janssen said: “At Desolenator we aim to disrupt the status quo for the nearly 1 billion people living today without reliable access to clean water. Joining forces with Ecolog will enable us to realize this vision much faster and at a global scale.”

Desolenator co-founder Alexei Levene said: “At a time of international crisis the case for sustainable technologies that benefit people and the planet has never been stronger. We are delighted to begin this journey together with Ecolog and to make a positive impact.”