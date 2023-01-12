Jointly developed by DESS and Amshore Renewable Energy, the 207MW Ledyard Windpower project has created about 200 jobs during its peak construction and is expected to power the equivalent of 75,000 US homes

Duke Energy starts operations at Ledyard. (Credit: Karsten Würth on Unsplash)

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS), a renewable energy company of Duke Energy, has commenced commercial operations at the Ledyard Windpower project.

Located in Kossuth County, Iowa, US, Ledyard is a 207MW wind project that features 46 Vestas V150 4.5-MW turbines.

The project was jointly developed by DESS and Amshore Renewable Energy. DESS is responsible for the long-term maintenance and operations of the project.

It has created about 200 jobs during its peak construction and is expected to provide adequate renewable capacity to power the equivalent of 75,000 homes in the US.

Verizon Communications has signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 180MW of power generated by the wind project.

Verizon chief sustainability officer and global supply chain senior vice president James Gowen said: “Verizon’s support of renewable energy is a key enabler to achieving our goal of net-zero emissions in our operations by 2035.

“Through investments in clean energy solutions – like this agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions – Verizon is doing its part to green the US energy grid.”

DESS said that Ledyard Windpower is its first project in the state and will offer positive economic benefits to the local community.

The project is expected to provide significant local tax revenues to the county and local school districts, along with meaningful payments to the landowners.

In addition, farmers can continue to use the 12,000 acres of the agricultural site.

The Duke Energy Foundation and DESS are supporting the Ledyard Fire Department and its efforts to purchase a tanker pumper truck.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions president Chris Fallon said: “More than 10% of the nation’s wind power is in Iowa, and it’s exciting for our company to begin operating in that market.

“We also have a terrific customer in Verizon, and we’re pleased to help them advance their own renewable energy portfolio for their operations.”