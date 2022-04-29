120-megawatt Jackpot Solar project will be company's first renewable energy facility in the state

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions announces construction of Idaho's largest solar project. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), today announced the start of construction of the 120-megawatt (MW) Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho.

This is the organization’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and, once complete, it will be the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho.

Jackpot Solar, which is expected to achieve commercial operation by the end of 2022, will provide energy to Idaho Power through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Idaho Power is working toward its Clean Today, Cleaner Tomorrow® goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045. When the company buys certified renewable energy as it’s doing here, it sells the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) to offset power supply costs and to keep customer prices low.

“We’re excited to enter into the Idaho market and be a part of the state’s transition toward a cleaner energy future,” said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. “Jackpot Solar will help diversify the state’s energy infrastructure, bring additional economic benefits to the state and Twin Falls County, while also supporting Idaho Power’s clean energy goals.”

“Providing 100% clean energy is an important goal for Idaho Power, and more and more customers are telling us it is important to them, too,” Idaho Power President and CEO Lisa Grow said. “We have a great head start, thanks to our clean hydropower plants that remain our largest source of energy.”

Swinerton Renewable Energy is doing the engineering and construction for the project, which will be located on 952 rural acres south of the city of Twin Falls. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and operate the project.

The project is expected to employ approximately 200 workers at peak construction. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, the Jackpot Solar facility will also have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant tax revenues for the Filer Consolidated School District.

Additionally, the Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to the Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association to support the organization’s efforts to enhance the safety of the citizens in rural areas of Twin Falls County, Idaho.

“Safety is a top priority for us,” said Fallon. “We’re proud to be a part of this community and help fund the equipment and services that will enable the Shoshone Basin emergency responders to continue to maintain the safety of area residents and businesses.”

As one of the nation’s top renewable energy providers, last year Duke Energy reached more than 10,000 MW of solar and wind energy, and the company has set a goal of reaching 16,000 MW of renewables by 2025 and 47,000 MW by 2050.

Source: Company Press Release