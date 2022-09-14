The well was drilled about 30 kilometres northwest of the Balder field in the central part of the North Sea and 205 kilometres west of Stavanger

Well 25/7-10 was drilled with the Transocean Norge drilling facility. (Credit: Transocean)

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS, operator of production licence 782 S, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/7-10.

The well was drilled about 30 kilometres northwest of the Balder field in the central part of the North Sea and 205 kilometres west of Stavanger.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Intra-Draupne Formation).

The well encountered thin sandstone layers totalling about 14 metres in the Draupne Formation, with poor reservoir quality. Oil was collected from an isolated sandstone layer with limited extension, which is why no recoverable volumes can be estimated from this interval.

In the Heather Formation (Middle Jurassic), the well encountered 29 metres of sandstone with poor reservoir quality.

The well is classified as dry, with oil shows. The licensees will assess the result from the well as regards further prospectivity in the production licence.

Data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

This is the second well in production licence 782 S. The licence was awarded in APA 2014.

Well 25/7-10 was drilled to a vertical depth of 4470 metres below sea level, and was terminated in the Heather Formation in the Middle Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 127 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 25/7-10 was drilled with the Transocean Norge drilling facility.

Source: Company Press Release