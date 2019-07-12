Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), has signed a contract with Gazprom Neft, a vertically integrated oil company, for the supply of the Wayne Helix dispensers for 2019-2020 in Russia, Belorussia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Image: DFS delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment. Photo: Courtesy of Paul Brennan from Pixabay.

DFS delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management.

As a result of this tender, sites within the Gazprom Neft network will benefit from the highly configurable Wayne Helix dispenser models, designed to address specific fueling demands, as well as service technical-friendly design, transaction security and advanced technology. Helix dispensers are designed and manufactured in line with the safety standards of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and conform to the more comprehensive Atmosphere Explosible (ATEX) directive. In addition, to ensure precise fuel measurement, every dispenser complies with the Measurement Instruments Directive (MID), protecting both customers and site owners against inaccurate transactions.

“A Gazprom Neft filling station is an essential landmark for motorists,” commented Oleg Lapshin, Melston Engineering. “We are confident that the introduction of Wayne Helix fuel dispensers to the forecourt will truly benefit both Gazprom Neft’s business and its customer base.”

Andrei Belomestnykh, Regional Sales Director, DFS Russia and CIS, said, “DFS, in conjunction with our distributor Melston Engineering, are thrilled to be able to supply dispensers to Gazprom Neft over the next few years. I am delighted to be able to finally share this news with the rest of the fuel retail industry.”

Source: Company Press Release.