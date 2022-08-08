Upon its completion in 2026, the offshore wind project is expected to generate enough clean power for up to 660,000 households

The CVOW project will have 176 wind turbines. (Credit: Dominion Energy)

Dominion Energy has received approval for the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in the US from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC).

To be developed with an investment of around $9.8bn, the proposed offshore wind farm is expected to produce enough clean power for up to 660,000 households. Its construction is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

As per the final order from the Virginia SCC, the CVOW project has satisfied all the statutory requirements of the state for rider cost recovery. The proposed offshore wind farm also meets the criteria for getting a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the onshore infrastructure.

In its order, the regulatory body has also approved nearly 27.3km of new transmission lines and other onshore infrastructure required to transport the power generated by the CVOW project across Virginia.

Dominion Energy filed an application with the Virginia SCC in November 2021 seeking the latter’s approval to construct the offshore wind farm.

Dominion Energy president and CEO Robert Blue said: “Our customers expect reliable, affordable energy, and offshore wind is key for delivering on that mission.

“We are very pleased that the commission has approved this important project that will benefit our customers. We are reviewing the specifics of the order, particularly the performance requirement.”

The CVOW project, which is to be built 43.4km off the coast of Virginia Beach, will comprise 176 wind turbines. Each of the turbines will be designed to have a capacity of 14.7MW.

The offshore wind project will be located on a leased area of 112,800 acres that starts just east of Dominion Energy’s existing two-turbine pilot project and extends 24km east into the Atlantic Ocean.

When fully built, the offshore wind farm in Virginia is expected to create 1,100 jobs. It will also help the US in offsetting up to five million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.