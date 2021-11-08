CVOW is the largest offshore wind project in the US, representing a total investment of $9.8bn, and is scheduled to complete in 2026

DEME Offshore, Prysmian won $1.9bn contract for CVOW project. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Dominion Energy has filed application with the Virginia State Corporation Commission seeking approval to build the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

According to the company, CVOW is the largest offshore wind project in the US, which represents a total of $9.8bn investment, and is scheduled to complete in 2026

The project is expected to generate adequate clean energy to power 660,000 homes.

The filing builds on the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s launch of the first offshore wind turbine blade factory in the US, at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

Also, the filing is supported by its investment in the only US flagged offshore wind turbine installation vessel, said Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy chair, president and CEO Robert M Blue said: “Our customers expect reliable, affordable, and clean energy and we intend to deliver.

“In addition to solar, storage and nuclear, offshore wind is a key component of our strategy and a game changer for the Hampton Roads economy. CVOW is making Virginia the hub for this new industry.

“Virginia will host the first offshore wind turbine blade factory in the United States and be the home port for the only Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel.”

The project is expected to create 1,100 jobs, generate local and state tax revenues of around $11m per annum and offer economic benefits worth $210m, during operation.

In addition to filing, Dominion Energy is also seeking the State Corporation Commission approval to build around 17 miles (27km) of new transmission lines and other infrastructure.

In a separate development, a consortium comprising DEME Offshore and Prysmian has secured a Balance of Plant (BoP) contract worth $1.9bn, for the CVOW project.

The contract awarded by Dominion Energy Virginia, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, marks the largest offshore wind installation contract in the US.