One of the two contracted vessels – the M/V Sarah Bordelon. (Credit: Dominion Energy.)

US-based electric utility company, Dominion Energy and its contractors are continuing the work on the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in the US to ensure the completion as scheduled.

To navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the project team and vessel crews have implemented processes.

The firm has contracted the M/V Sarah Bordelon and M/V Marcelle Bordelon vessels through TerraSond to conduct the geophysical studies, which began earlier this month, in the 112,800-acre project lease area, which is 43.4km off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The surveys will provide the geological, biological, and oceanographic data required to support the company to plan and construct the wind farm.

Survey data to support Dominion Energy in construction planning of CVOW project

The obtained data will support the preparation of Construction and Operations Plan of the project to be submitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) later this year.

The vessels will comprise hull mounted and towed equipment which will collect geophysical data and the additional equipment will be deployed later this summer at particular locations to conduct seafloor sampling.

The electric utility company said that the offshore wind projects are part of its clean energy strategy to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

Furthermore, the firm is also investing in renewable natural gas, battery storage, pumped hydroelectric storage and other resources which can complement solar and wind energy.

Recently, Dominion Energy and Ørsted have announced that they are set to commence construction on the 12MW CVOW pilot project in the US federal waters approximately 43km off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The pilot project will have the capacity to power 3,000 homes, while the commercial-scale offshore wind farm will have enough potential to power 650,000 homes.