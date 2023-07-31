No further NRC findings are necessary in order for Southern Nuclear to load fuel or begin the startup sequence for the new unit

Vogtle Unit 4 receives 103(g) finding from Nuclear Regulatory Commission. (Credit: tefan Kuhn from Pixabay)

Georgia Power announced today the receipt of the 103(g) finding from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for Vogtle Unit 4. This finding was confirmed in an official letter received by Southern Nuclear and signifies that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with the Combined License and NRC regulations.

No further NRC findings are necessary in order for Southern Nuclear to load fuel or begin the startup sequence for the new unit.

The issuance of the 103(g) finding follows years of diligent and careful work by the team at the site to submit documentation that Unit 4 has satisfied 364 required inspections, tests, analyses, and acceptance criteria (ITAACs) as outlined in Southern Nuclear’s Combined License – helping ensure the unit meets strict nuclear safety and quality standards. This process was completed on July 20, and the NRC conducted a thorough review process of each submission and targeted inspections of the facility before issuing the 103(g) finding. As required by the NRC, each ITAAC had to be verified before fuel load and operations.

The team at the site continues working diligently to make final preparations for Unit 4 fuel load, initiate startup testing and bring the unit online. Well-trained and highly qualified nuclear technicians will continue work required to support loading fuel, which is already onsite, into the unit’s reactor. This will be followed by several months of startup testing and operations. Startup testing is designed to demonstrate the integrated operation of the primary coolant system and steam supply system at design temperature and pressure with fuel inside the reactor. Operators will also bring the plant from cold shutdown to initial criticality, synchronize the Unit to the grid and systematically raise power to 100%.

The new Vogtle units are an essential part of Georgia Power’s commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to its 2.7 million customers. Once operating, each of the new units can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. Southern Nuclear will operate the new units on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

Source: Company Press Release