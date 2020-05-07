Following testing, the firm proved presence of oil and gas at Baeshiqa-2 well in three separate Triassic aged reservoirs

Testing completed at Baeshiqa 2 exploration well in Iraq. (Credit: Pixabay)

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has completed testing and appraisal of the Baeshiqa-2 exploration well in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Baeshiqa license is operated by DNO with 32% interest while other partners include ExxonMobil with 32% stake, Turkish Energy Company with 16% interest and the Kurdistan Regional Government with 20% stake.

Last year, DNO reported the production of between 900 and 3,500 b/d with specific gravity ranging between 40 and 52 API and 8.5-15 MMcf/d of sour gas from the Baeshiqa-2 reservoir during the first phase of testing.

Testing at the Baeshiqa-2 well has proved oil and gas in three separate Triassic aged reservoirs.

DNO is planning to move ahead with further appraisal and assessment of commerciality of the well following evaluation of the latest test results.

DNO to spud Zartik-1 exploration well

The firm is also set to commence spudding of Zartik-1 exploration well on a separate prospect, Zartik, located 15km southeast on the same license.

The firm said it has completed the site construction work at the Zartik-1exploration well.

In 2019, DNO North Sea (Norge) and its partners have made minor oil and gas discovery at wildcat well 6507/7-16 S located near Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea.

The well was drilled about 4km west of the Heidrun field in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea and 240km west of Brønnøysund. It was aimed at proving petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Early and Middle Jurassic Age (the Garn, Ile and Tilje Formations).